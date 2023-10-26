 MP: Special Train Starts Between Indore & Jaipur Amid Festive Season
Updated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Diwali, Railways will run a special train between Indore and Jaipur. This train will make two trips and will run from Indore on October 26 and November 2. This will benefit passengers travelling before Diwali.

Notably, there is long waiting in trains for the festival of Diwali. People are not able to get reserved seats on Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Patna routes.

To accommodate the extra rush of passengers in trains during festivals, a superfast special train is being operated from Indore to Jaipur of Western Railway Ratlam Division.

Train number 09701 Jaipur-Indore Superfast Special will run from Jaipur at 9.05 pm on Wednesday i.e. October 25 and November 1. This train will reach Indore at 07.15 am on Thursday via Nagda of Ratlam division at 3.35 am, Ujjain at 5.25 am and Dewas at 6.10 am.

Similarly, in the return direction, train number 09702 Indore-Jaipur Superfast Special will depart from Indore at 10.20 pm on Thursday, i.e October 26 and November 2. The train will reach Dewas of Ratlam division at 10.56 pm, Ujjain at 11.40 pm and Nagda at 1.10 pm. The train will reach Jaipur the next day on Friday at 7.45 am.

Train will run with LHB rake

This train has stops at Durgapura, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Nagda, Ujjain and Dewas stations in both directions. This train will have First AC, Second AC, Third AC, Sleeper and General class coaches. This special train will run with LHB rake.

More than 1200 passengers will be able to travel

This special train, which is being run for the convenience of passengers during festivals, will have a total of 18 coaches in one trip, in which more than 1200 passengers will be provided comfortable travel facilities.

