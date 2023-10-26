MP Elections 2023: Supporters Of Congress' Bhuvan Singh Surrounds Surjewala's Car In Bhopal Over Ticket Distribution

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Angry over not fielding Bhuvan Vikram Singh from Bijwar, his supporters encircled the car of state congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala outside the party office.

Surjewala was returning from the press conference, when the workers who had come from Bijawar of Chhatarpur surrounded him and started sloganeering. Surjewala remained trapped among the workers for about half an hour. Later, he changed the vehicle and left.

The party has contested sand trader Charan Singh Yadav as its candidate from Bijawar. Supporters of ticket contender Bhuvan Vikram Singh are opposing the ticket being given to Yadav.

Earlier, Surjewala held a press conference at the State Congress Office (PCC) and asked five questions to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Raising the issue of electricity bill, he said that Shivraj means fraud. Surjewala accused the government of fraud on 5 points.

He said, “In August, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced in Naugaon that I will waive the electricity bills of those who have electricity connections up to 1 kilowatt. After reviewing, I will pay the increased electricity bill. That means Shivraj will fill the government.”

Questions put up by Surjewala

Out of 20 lakh electricity consumers up to 1 kilowatt, did even one consumer waive a single penny?

Before postponing the bill of consumers up to 1 kilowatt , Do you double the load?

Was the consent of lakhs of poor families of the state taken before increasing their connection load?

The load increased to 2 kilowatts. Conspiracy hatched to take people out of poverty line?

Are all the announcements of the BJP government based on such deception and lies?

