MP Elections 2023: Ex-IAS officer Nisha Bangre Joins Congress; 'Will Not Contest Polls', Confirms Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former IAS officer Nisha Bangre has joined Congress on Thursday in presence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath. However, she will not contest elections, Nath confirmed, adding that Bangre will serve Madhya Pradesh.

Resignation accepted on Tuesday

Bangre was Congress' first choice for Amla, however the party was waiting for her resignation to be accepted.

After much waiting, on October 23, team Nath announced its candidate from the Amla constituency and fielded Manoj Malve. A day later Madhya Pradesh government accepted Nisha Bangre's resignation from the position of deputy collector of Chhatarpur.

Bangre recently staged a foot march from Amla to Bhopal against government's delay in accepting her resignation she tendered four months ago. Nisha claimed that the cops physically restrained and assaulted her during the march. Along with a few Congress leaders, she had arrived at Bhopal's Board Office Square to decorate the statue of Dr. Ambedkar.

HC asked the government to make a decision

The High Court was also consulted over her resignation. The state government was given a deadline of October 23rd by the Jabalpur principal bench of the High Court to make a judgment about the departmental inquiry (DE) against SDM Nisha Bangre and her resignation.

On June 22, Nisha Bangre tendered her resignation over her denial of leave for her home's inauguration.

When did it all start?

She gained notoriety in June when, after her leave application was turned down by the state administration, she tendered her resignation. Bangre had requested permission to travel to Baitul for two events: the 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony of her new home and a global peace conference.

