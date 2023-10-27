Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal North Shifting Of Offices From Old Bhopal To New Bhopal Leads To Unemployment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alternate day water supply, pathetic road conditions, chocked drains and unemployment due to the shifting of government offices from Old Bhopal to New Bhopal are the major issues in Bhopal North assembly constituency.

Frequent breakdowns of electric motors disrupt water supply which is an additional problem for alternate-day water supply. The shifting of government offices from Old Bhopal to New Bhopal has been blamed for unemployment.

RTO, court, secretariat, and colleges have already been shifted. Now collectorate is being shifted to New Bhopal at Professor Colony. Similarly, just because of choked drains, people face problems in the rainy season which leads to water logging in the areas. People have to wade through knee-dip water.

Asif, a resident of Khanugaon, said, “Choked drains lead to water logging in areas and people have to wade through it. The problem becomes grim at night during heavy rainfall. So candidates should redress all these things. There should be a proper water supply in old Bhopal.

Candidates will have to face issues from the public during the poll campaign.” Anoop Mishra of Shaheed Nagar said, “Alternate day water supply, road condition and choked drains are major issues which public have raised before the candidates.

Old Bhopal is congested areas and if drains are not cleaned, it is a pathetic condition. Unemployment is a major issue as government offices have been shifted from Old Bhopal to New Bhopal. RTO, Court, secretariat, and colleges have already been shifted.

Now collectorate is being shifted to New Bhopal at Professor Colony. Such shifting of offices leads to unemployment at ground level.”

What candidates say

Congress candidate Atif Aqueel said, “We focus on motor repairing immediately after it breaks down. It takes two to three days to be repaired which disrupts water supply.

Secondly, in some pockets, there is an alternate-day water supply, and we have to redress it. We try to redress these public problems promptly.”

BJP candidate Alok Sharma said, “I focus on employment through tourism in this constituency. Bharat Mata Mandir will be formed at Lalghati. I will fight against the shifting of offices. There are many problems in Bhopal North constituency which has been represented by Congress for so many years. Even Congress's sitting MLA opposes drain construction in this area. So, there is a need to change in vision. ”

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)