'BJP Ruined Madhya Pradesh', Says Former CM Kamal Nath In Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress chief Kamal Nath has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government saying BJP has ruined the entire state.

Nath made the remark while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Saturday.

BJP has made the state a 'Chaupat Pradesh'

"BJP has ruined the entire state; it has made the state a 'Chaupat Pradesh' (ruined state). It has made the Chaupat agriculture system, employment system, recruitment, health, education, economy and ruined law and order. Chaupat Pradesh is in front of you (public) today," former CM Nath said.

He further told Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived here to address the gathering that it was not Madhya Pradesh, it was a corruption state and a scam state.

"Priyanka ji, you have come here, so I want to tell you that this is not Madhya Pradesh, it is a corruption state and a scam state. Every individual in the state is either a victim of corruption or a witness to corruption. The biggest challenge in front of us is how we can protect the future of the youth. I say that unemployment has to be removed but before that BJP leaders have to be made unemployed," Nath added.

"Madhya Pradesh assembly election is scheduled to be held on November 17. Every election has its own meaning, this upcoming state assembly poll is neither a election of a candidate, nor a party but it is the election of the future of Madhya Pradesh," the Congress leader said.

Support the truth

Nath also said, "Don't support Kamal Nath or the Congress party but do support the truth. If you (Public) support the truth then our future will be secured. The button you will press on November 17 will not belong to any candidate, it will be the button of our future." Speaking at the same rally Priyanka Gandhi said the BJP government had not addressed even the basic needs of the people.

"As time passes, our expectations from the political leaders keep decreasing. Now when I ask people about their expectations from the government or the leaders, the answer is the same that their life is full of struggle... Their expectations are minimal... They want roads, water, electricity, and relief from price rise" she said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.