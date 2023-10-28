Ahead Of MP Assembly Elections, BJP And Congress Spar Over Ayodhya Ram Temple

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A war of words has erupted in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh after the Congress objected to the ruling BJP putting up hoardings taking credit for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP said the Congress was "pained over the construction of the Ram temple", while the opposition party accused the former of "going astray from the devotion to Lord Ram".

Earlier this week, the Indore unit of Congress complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that the BJP, in violation of the model code of conduct, used religious symbols during poll campaigning by showcasing the Ayodhya Ram temple and Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

Sharing the Congress' complaint on their X handles, BJP leaders accused it of being "anti-Ram".

State BJP chief VD Sharma on Saturday said at a press conference that the basic character of Congress has been against "Lord Shri Ram, Hindutva and Sanatan Dharm".

The Congress is complaining to ECI against the hoardings of Ram temple, which is the centre of faith not only in India but also in the world, said Sharma.

"They are saying that such hoardings should be removed... Congress is pained as to why the hoardings of Ram Mandir have been put up... They are pained by the construction of Ram temple," he said.

Sharma said that the Ram temple is the centre of faith for 9.5 crore people of the state.

"You (Congress) should also put up such hoardings. Who stopped you? Your leader (Kamal Nath) is saying that Ram temple is for all," he said, accusing the Congress of playing appeasement politics.

The BJP leader said that the Congress is pained because the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple will be held on January 22, 2024, in Ayodhya because of the "willpower" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Friday, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath had said that the Ram temple belongs to all.

"Does the Ram temple belong to BJP? This temple belongs to the citizens of the country," Nath said.

On the other hand, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that the Congress used to submit an affidavit in the court denying the existence of Lord Ram and terming him "imaginary".

"After seeing the people's faith in Lord Ram, they (Congress) are becoming Ram bhakt (devotees of Lord Ram), reciting his 'bhajans' and 'Hanuman Chalisa'," Chouhan said while talking to reporters in Chhatarpur on Friday.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Randeep Surjewala on Saturday said that Ram is 'Maryada Purushottam' and a symbol of love, devotion, faith and sacrifice.

"How can Lord Ram be a subject of politics? Can there be any party of Lord Shri Ram? Those who deviated from the path of devotion and whose intellect has also become corrupt should sit at the feet of Lord Ram to get some wisdom. Lord Shri Ram cannot be the subject of partisan politics," Surjewala said in reply to a question at a press conference in Bhopal.

The polling for the 230 seats of Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17.