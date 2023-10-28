Bhopal: Union Minister Kulaste Owns Property Worth Rs 4.53 Crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste filed nomination from Niwas Assembly constituency in Mandla district on Friday. The minister, family have the movable and immovable property worth Rs 4.53 crore.

The minister, his wife Savitri Kulaste and his three dependents movable property worth Rs 2.19 crore in their names. The wife of the minister owns gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, 13 kilogram silver jewellery.

The minister has gold ornaments worth Rs 5.62 lakh. His two daughters Jyoti, Kiran and Vedprakash Kulaste also possess gold ornaments. The minister has immovable property worth Rs 58 lakh, movable property worth Rs 77 lakh, his wife has immovable property of Rs 37 lakh, and movable property of Rs 63 lakh. His son owns property worth Rs 13.17 lakh.

