MP: Home Minister Amit Shah In Jabalpur Tomorrow, Discussion On Strategies For 38 Mahakaushal Seats Likely

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jabalpur on Saturday. His visit is for a trip focused on damage control and election strategy for the state.

During his visit, Amit Shah will pay his respects at the memorial of late Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

Afterward, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of its regional officers to discuss important matters in the BJP office. Among the topics of discussion will be strategies for the 38 assembly seats in the Mahakaushal region.

Notably, senior leaders of both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress party have been making frequent visits to the state to formulate strategies and woo the voters.

The state will undergo voting on November 17 for 230 assembly seats. The results will be announced on December 3.

