Bhopal: 107 Accidents In Two Months Due To 50% Uneven Speed Breakers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal has about 5,000 speed breakers, including main roads as well as in inner colonies. However, almost 2,500 speed breakers have been built unevenly, at least one foot higher than the prescribed geometrical shape.

These uneven speed breaker were behind as many as 107 accidents within two months. Two-wheeler riders gliding over these speed breakers fail to judge their height at the first instance and eventually fall due to the bumps.

Sometimes, light two-wheelers like scooties and moped instantly lose their balance, even when the commuter is at a speed as low as 20km/hr. Such speed breakers are ubiquitous in the densely populated areas of the city such as Kolar, BHEL, Govindpura, Awadhpuri and Kamla Nagar.

Even four-wheeler owners have not been spared by these speed breakers as the suspension of their vehicles ends up becoming stiff and they often have to rush to service centres to get them fixed. It often also becomes too heavy on their pockets.

Not only that, neuro disorder cases are also emerging from various parts of the city. Senior orthopaedic Dr Aslam Faraz told Free Press that these bumps are no less than a slow poison for the commuters as they impact the brain indirectly and neuro disorders cannot be prevented, if one regularly commutes on roads teeming with a high number of huge speed breakers.

On a major fraction of the roads, the sign for speed breaker is almost missing, while at places where the sign is present, posters have been pasted over it, thereby concealing them. Recently, a woman residing in Kolar experienced a major bump near DK honey homes, while she was riding on her two-wheeler and fell down.

She suffered fractures on both her hands. Another man, Ankit Sharma, a resident of BHEL, fell from his bike while chasing a man who had hurled abuses at him during commute. He was injured and could not gain consciousness for two days.

Currently, his condition is said to be stable.

