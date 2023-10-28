MP: Congress Setting Up Shop Of Lies, CM Chouhan On Priyanka Gandhi's Damoh Visit

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday hit out at the Congress party over National General Secretary of the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi's visit to poll-bound state saying Congress' shop of lies is being set up in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi is in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district and today addressed a public gathering there in support of Ajay Tandon who is the sitting MLA and candidate of the Congress from Damoh.

Speaking about Priyanka Gandhi's visit, CM Chouhan said, "Congress' shop of lies is being set up in Madhya Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi is coming here again. I want to ask her what problem she has with Lord Ram and Ram Mandir. Congress has complained to the Election Commission that the hoardings of the Ram Mandir should be removed, and posters of Mahakal Mahalok must be removed." In her rally Priyanka Gandhi took aim at the Chouhan government saying that life of the people was still a struggle.

"As time passes, our expectations from the political leaders keep decreasing. Now when I ask people about their expectations from the government or the leaders, the answer is the same that their life is full of struggle... Their expectations are minimal... They want roads, water, electricity, and relief from price rise... The situation has become strange" she said in Damoh.

Shivraj Chouhan also attacked Priyanka Gandhi on Congress' opposition to Ram Mandir posters being put up in the state.

"You (Congress) used to call Lord Ram an imaginary figure at some time. Congress used to say, 'Mandir Wahin Banayenge, par Tareekh Nahi Batayenge'. Now the date is out, January 22. Grand and divine Ram Mandir is ready and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do the 'Pran Pratishtha'," the Chief minister said.

Hoardings welcoming the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have been put up across the state. The posters feature the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and the prominent leaders of state BJP unit.

The Congress has said the party would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission about the hoardings in the city citing violation of the model code of conduct.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan further attacked the Congress party over the Ujjain's Mahakal Mahalok construction saying you (Congress) put up fake allegations and asked what problem do you have with Mahakal Mahalok? "Mahakal Mahalok was constructed and you put fake allegations (reffering to corruption). Afterall, what problem do you have with Mahakal Mahalok? Now you are talking about removing the posters. Be it Ram, Lord Mahakaal, these cannot be removed from anywhere. But the Congress must clarify their point of view. What do they want to say officially?" CM Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

