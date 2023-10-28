MP: 'Congress Is Against Lord Ram', Says BJP State Chief VD Sharma (WATCH)

VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state Chief VD Sharma on Saturday slammed the Congress party and said that Congress' basic character was against Lord Ram and against Sanatana Dharma.

Sharma made the remark in view of the Congress registering a complaint with the election commission for hoardings about Ram Mandir temple put up in Bhopal while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

"Congress' basic character is against Lord Ram and against Sanatana Dharma. Madhya Pradesh's 9.5 crore people are asking why does Congress object to the hoardings of Ram Mandir? Congress leader (referring to Kamal Nath) is saying that Ram Mandir belongs to everyone then why do you (Congress) have problems with putting hoardings. Congress is pained by the construction of the Ram temple," Sharma said.

"Congress and their leaders who practised appeasement politics are pained by the construction of the Ram Mandir,"the BJP leader said.

Earlier, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, said that the idol of Lord Ram would be installed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

Notably, hoardings about the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were put up at various places in the state capital Bhopal on Friday featuring the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and the prominent leaders of state BJP unit.

Reacting to the hoardings, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta on Friday said that they (BJP) had nothing left, therefore they were taking the help of Ram Mandir.

The Congress leader also said the party would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission about the hoardings in the city citing violation of the model code of conduct.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)