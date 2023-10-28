MP Shocker: Govt School Teacher Shows Porn Videos To Girls In Geography Period In Ratlam, Arrested

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly showing porn videos to girl students in Ratlam's Sejavta village.

According to the information, two girl students of the school have filed a case in the Industrial Police Station of Ratlam after complaining and counseling at Child Line. Accused teacher Phool Singh Bhagora has been arrested. The teacher is accused of showing obscene video clips on his mobile phone to the students while teaching Geography.

The matter pertains to Sejavta village. The girls have made serious allegations against Phool Singh Bhagora, a teacher teaching geography in the middle school here. The accused teacher was showing obscene videos to the girl students on the pretext of showing a video of information related to the solar system on his mobile phone.

The girl students complained about this on the helpline number of Child Line. However, the accused teacher is declaring himself innocent, terming the case as a conspiratorial action.

