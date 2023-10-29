MP: A Married Woman Attempts Suicide After Neighbor's Assault In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman was physically assaulted by her neighbour on Saturday in Gwalior. The neighbour forcefully entered into the house and committed this heinous act.

The woman attempted suicide by consuming poison and was admitted in a hospital, in a critical condition. The accused has been arrested by the police.

The incident occurred in the area where a 22-year-old married woman, residing in the vicinity of Kante Sahab, was alone at home while her in-laws were away. During this time, Arun Goswami, a youth living nearby, entered into her home and began inappropriate behavior towards her. When the woman tried to escape, the accused followed her and committed the shameful act, locking the room and then absconding from the scene.

Following the event, when the woman's relatives returned home, they found her in a critical state as she consumed poison after Arun absconded from the scene. She was immediately admitted to the hospital. The police were informed about the matter, leading to the arrest of the accused, who has been charged with serious offenses, including the misconduct and crime.

