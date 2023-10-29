 Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam Files Papers From Deotalab
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Representative Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Deotalab constituency and assembly Speaker Girish Gautam and Congress candidate from Gurh seat Kapidhwaj Singh filed nominations at Mauganj collectorate office on Saturday.

Gautam told journalists that the BJP would form the next government with full majority after the election. On the other hand, Singh said the people of the state wanted a change.

AAP candidate Umesh Tripathi, BJP’s Pradeep Kumar Patel and Dhruv Narayan Mishra also filed papers from Mauganj constituency.

