Bhopal: 95-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Grace Award Ceremony

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An award ceremony to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to Sindhi literature, music, the stage and Sindhi journalism will be held today at Sindhu Bhavan.

The event was announced in New Delhi and it was attended by the 95-year-old president of the Sabha, Shambhu Jaysinghani, a freedom fighter.

This event will also honour two senior citizens, aged 90 and 94, who have dedicated their lives to serving their community with unwavering commitment.

A total of Rs 4 lakh in awards will be presented to eight selected artists and writers for their outstanding work in the fields of art and literature. The event is organised by the Sindhi Boli Sahitya Sabha, an organisation that has been actively working in the Sindhi language, literature, and art fields for the past seven decades.