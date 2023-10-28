Bhopal: 20-Year RI To Rape Convict

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court on Saturday convicted a 22- year-old man under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to him. A case was registered under Sections 376(2), 376(3) and POCSO Act against accused Shekhar Gangrade.

According to special public prosecution officer TP Gautam, victim’s father lodged complaint at Bagsewania police station on September 30, 2021, that his daughter had gone to her friend’s house to take note -book but did not return.

Police registered case under Section 363 of IPC and recovered the victim. The victim told the police that she knew accused Shekhar Gangrade for last one year. He is her friend’s relative. Accused took contact number through victim’s friend and continued sending messages to her.

On September 30, 2021, she was on the way to her friend’s house to take note-book but Shekhar Gangrade met her midway asked her to come in autorickshaw.

He took her to Habibganj Railway station and then to Indore where he made physical relations against her will. He took her to Richdikheda located on Maharashtra border where he stayed in rented room and made physical relation with her.

