UP: SP Plays Spoiler For Congress In MP, Asks Party Allies To Contest Assembly Polls

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party is now playing the role of spoiler for Congress in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Failing to reach any consensus with Congress on seat sharing, the Samajwadi Party has now asked its allies in Uttar Pradesh to contest assembly polls in MP. The SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav is learnt to have spoken to the MP unit of Janta Dal United (JD-U) also regarding a joint campaign in the assembly poll. Besides, he has asked party allies in UP Apna Dal (K) and Mahan Dal to contest a few seats in MP assembly elections.

Both parties to campaign jointly

The Samajwadi leaders of UP have welcomed the decision of JD-U to contest five seats in MP assembly polls and said that both the parties would campaign jointly. The SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has asked the leaders of Apna Dal (K) to field a few of its candidates on the MP seats adjoining UP. On Friday the Apna Dal (K) Chief Krishna Patel and legislator Pallavi Patel met with Akhilesh in Lucknow.

During this meeting the issue of the MP assembly poll was also discussed. According to Apna Dal leaders, the SP Chief has asked the party to field at least five candidates in MP assembly polls. The Apna Dal (K), a party having influence among the Kurmi community would field few candidates in the Bundelkhand region of MP adjoining UP.

SP Chief meets Mahan Dal chief

The SP Chief also met with the president of Mahan Dal, another ally in UP, on Friday and discussed participation in the MP assembly polls. The Mahan Dal Chief Keshav Deo Maurya has said that his party will also field candidates on five assembly seats in MP in alliance with SP. It may be mentioned that both Mahan Dal and Apna Dal (K) had forged an alliance with SP in the 2022 assembly polls of UP. The Mahan Dal chief said that the same alliance would contest MP assembly polls together and win a good number of seats.

It may be mentioned that relations between Cong & SP, partners of the recently formed I.N.D.I.A turned sour over seat sharing in MP assembly polls. While SP had asked for six seats in MP, the Congress was ready to give four only. Now SP has announced its candidate on over 40 seats in MP assembly polls and decided to rope in more parties with it.