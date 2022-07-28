MP: BJP, Congress share seats in Alot

Representative Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The elections for the post of president and vice president of Alot Janpad Panchayat concluded after 7 years in which, BJP bagged the president's post while Congress secured the vice president's post.

There are a total of 23 janpad members out of which 22 members were present for the elections. There was a tie for the post of president between the BJP and Congress-backed candidates as both had won the same number of votes (11 votes). It was then decided that the victor will be decided by a lottery and Munna Kunwar Parihar (BJP-backed candidate) was declared elected to the post of president. In the previous elections to the president in Alot was chosen through a lottery.

The electoral process commenced at 11 am amidst heavy police bandobast and SDOP Ravindra Bhilwal and Alot SHO BL Bhabhar and others were deployed to ensure free and transparent elections. The election results were announced by returning officer Manish Waskale in which Munna Kanwar Singh won the presidential post. Local MLA Manoj Chawla, former vice-president of janpad panchayat Virendra Singh Solanki, block Congress president Ram Lal Dhakad, other Congress workers, former MP Chintaman Malviya, Kalu Singh Pahihar and a large number of BJP supporters marked their presence in the electoral process.

Read Also Alot: State wants Centre to restore original wheat quota under Food Act