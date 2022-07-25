e-Paper Get App

Alot: State wants Centre to restore original wheat quota under Food Act

Nonetheless, Madhya Pradesh is not happy with a reduction in its wheat allocation under the National Food Security Act and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and its substitution with rice.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 08:35 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The government has revised downward the allocation of wheat with a corresponding increase in the allocation of rice.

Nonetheless, Madhya Pradesh is not happy with a reduction in its wheat allocation under the National Food Security Act and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and its substitution with rice. Officials of the Food and Civil supplies department said that MP wants the Union Government to restore its original quota because wheat is an important part of the state's staple diet.

On May 14, MP was one of the 10 states in which this change took place. Now, two kilograms of rice and three kilograms (kg) of wheat will be supplied per member of the beneficiary family. Giving the information, Food Officer Prem Kumar Ahirwar informed that more allocation of rice has been received from the central government in the district. Due to this, 21 kg wheat and 14 kg rice per month are being distributed to Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration card holders and six kg wheat followed by four kg rice per month have been allotted to BPL card beneficiaries from June 2022.

