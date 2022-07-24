Alot: Kishangarh and Malakhera get new deputy sarpanch after 35 years

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot Gram Panchayat Kishangarh and Malakhera got their new deputy sarpanch after a period of 30 years. The election of deputy sarpanch from gram panchayat Kishangarh and Malakhera was completed on Sunday at the Panchayat office. During this, Narayan Singh Patel was declared elected unopposed for the post of deputy sarpanch.

Ever since the establishment of Panchayati Raj, Pratap Singh Solanki used to be elected as the deputy sarpanch of the mentioned villages. After 30 years, the villages have got their new post holder.

Narayan promised to fulfil the responsibilities of these two villages. The election was conducted by returning officer Jaydev Bhuj in the presence of gram panchayat Secretary Babulal Malviya and assistant secretary Babulal Parmar.