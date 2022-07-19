e-Paper Get App

Karatekas accorded warm welcome on arrival in Alot

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
article-image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Seven karatekas from Alot town who participated in the All India Karate Championship held at the Indoor State Training Center, Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh, from July 14 to 16 were accorded a warm welcome upon arrival in the town.

Angel Kothari, Muskan Jangalwa, Lakshita Pawar, Anshika Ahirwar, Aaradhya Sharma, Bhavya Mehta, Rakhi Thakur from the town participated in the tourney.

Muskan Jangalwa and Angel Kothari won bronze medals in the championship.

A total of 2,213 Karatekas including 300 professional karatekas from across 27 states participated in the championship which was held under the aegis of Chhattisgarh Olympic Association and Karate Association, Bilaspur.

President of Madhya Pradesh Team Amateur Karate Association, Vishwamitra Avadiya, SihanJaidev Sharma, Head Coach of Karate India, Paritosh Sharma, Technical Director and others were present.

Social workers Sudhir Bhandari, Kapil Jangalwa, Mohk Mehta, Nilesh Jangalwa, Ashish Thakur and other residents wished them best for their future endeavours.

