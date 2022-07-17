e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 9 out of 15 seats in Alot municipal elections

However, the major upheaval in the election was in ward number 11, where independent candidate Pawan Sharma defeated BJP's former mandal president Dinesh Kothari.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 11:04 PM IST
Alot (MADHYA PRADESH): BJP won nine out of 15 in the recently held municipal elections, the counting of which was held on Sunday. Congress managed to win just four seats and two seats were won by independent candidates.

According to information, for the first time, BJP has won from Ward eight. Similarly, Congress has also registered its success in Ward one for the first time in history. However, the major upheaval in the election was in ward number 11, where independent candidate Pawan Sharma defeated BJP's former mandal president Dinesh Kothari.

Two major contenders of BJP Dinesh and Nandan Raj were defeated from Ward 11 and 1. In ward one, Nandan was defeated by Congress candidate Amit Chaudhary. Along with this, Shabbir Shah has won the election as an independent candidate.

In Taal Municipal elections, Congress Bankat Rathod from Ward 2, BJP Sheru Kha from Ward 3, Congress Pawan Modi from Ward 4, Congress Pankaj Shukla from Ward 5, BJP Mukesh Parmar from Ward 6, Anil Parmar, Independent from Ward 7, and Dinesh Mali, Independent from Ward 8 have won the seats.

