Municipal Corporation results update: BJP leads in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain; Congress leads in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Burhanpur

Counting Centre Bhopal | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party candidates won as many as 38 seats in as man as 67 wards in Indore’s civic bodies polls the results of which were declared till afternoon on Sunday.

The wards come under Rau, Mhow gaon, Sanver, Hatod and Depalpur Nagar Palika. Counting is still going on for rest of the wards. Congress candidates have registered victory on 22 seats while the rest of these 67 were won by Independent candidates.

After three rounds, BJP's Pushyamitra Bhargav has got 77,956 votes while Sanjay Shukla of Congress has received 63,901 votes. Raju Bhadauria of Congress who was booked by police under section 307 of IPC after clashes between BJP and Congress workers in ward no 22, is leading by 1600 votes.

Malti Rai of BJP has taken an early lead in Bhopal as Rai has pocketed 28,671 votes in four rounds of counting while Congress’ Vibha Patel could only garner 23,120 votes. In first result on the city, Karishma Vikas Maran registered win from ward no 3. Rajesh Hingorani has reportedly won by 26 votes from ward no 4. Neeraj Pachori, brother of BJP district president Sumit Pachori has been trailing from ward no 78. As of now, BJP leads in 38 wards while Congress has gained lead in 19 while an independent is leading in one of the wards.

The counting for the first phase of urban bodies elections started in the state from 9 am on Sunday. The elections for the first phase were held on July 6 in the 11 municipal corporations of the state.

According to reports, votes casted through postal ballots are being counted first and then the votes of EVMs will be counted.

A total of 5800 postal ballots were casted for mayor post in Bhopal. The counting of postal ballots is over. Nonetheless, the trend is yet to be clear.

According to the trends, BJP mayoral candidate Malti Rai is leading in two rounds of counting in Bhopal. Congress is leading on 17 wards whereas BJP is leading on 14 wards of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

BJP candidate Pushyamitra Bhargava is leading in Indore by 30,000 votes after eight rounds. BJP claims of leading 75 wards out of total 85 wards in Indore. BJP mayoral candidate Mukesh Tatwal takes lead of 550 votes in three rounds of counting in Ujjain. The BJP takes a decisive lead in about 30-35 wards.

Counting Site at Indore | FPJ

counting centre Bhopal | Mahesh Shrivastava

Congress is leading in the most talked ward i.e. ward no 22 In Indore in which congress' Raju Bhadoriya is leading against BJP's Chandu Shinde.

A case under Section 307 was registered against Bhadoria over complaint of Shinde on the polling day on July 6. Two clashes were reported between the Congress and BJP workers in the area. Congress Chintu Chokse is also leading in ward 21.

In Jabalpur, the seventh round of counting completed. Congress candidate Jagat Bahadur is leading around 16000 votes. Congress candidate gets 70050 votes whereas BJP candidate gets 54854 votes.

Congress candidate Shobha Sikarwar is leading with around 4728 votes in the first round in Gwalior. Congress candidate gets 31907 votes whereas BJP candidate gets 27179 votes.

Congress candidate Shahnaz Ismail Ansari is leading in Burhanpur.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Rani Agarwal is leading by 182 votes in Singrauli disrict. BJP candidate Dhurve in Chhindwara and BJP candidate Yogesh Tamrakar in Satna maintained the lead in the second round.

Counting of ballot votes in Ujjain | FPJ

In Ujjain, ballot votes cast by government employees were being counted first at Ujjain Engineering College on Sunday.

In Datia, BJP is leading on 32 wards out of 36.

In Chhindwara, BJP is leading on 13 wards whereas Congress is leading on 11 wards.