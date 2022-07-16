e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Water to be supplied through taps at village level

50pc of target to be achieved by year end, says ACS.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11:22 PM IST
File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of state for public health engineering Brijendra Singh Yadav said that through "Jal Jeevan Mission", all rural families of the state will be provided with hassle-free drinking water from taps at home.

The minister was reviewing the works of the Mission at Jal Bhawan on Saturday. He said that panchayat representatives should be connected with the mission by giving complete information about it and cooperation should also be taken. The minister said that solution to the drinking water problem of rural families can be solved by providing tap water in every household.

Additional chief secretary, public health engineering Malay Srivastava informed that water is being provided to more than 51 lakh rural families through tap connections in their homes. Along with this, the work of the mission is progressing at various levels to provide tap connections to more than 55 lakh families. He informed that 41.78 per cent of the target set for the state has been achieved and efforts are on to reach it to 50 per cent by the end of the year.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission in the state, water has been provided to all families of 4,694 villages through tap connections. Also, 70 to 90 per cent work has been done under the mission for 8,066 villages and in 16,324 villages the progress is close to 70 per cent. In July to September quarter, works of other water structures will be started under the mission for 15.56 lakh families of 9,663 villages.

