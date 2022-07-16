MP:A field day- Bhopal collector dons teacher’s hat, picks up chalk, solves students’ queries   

District collector Avinash Lavania teaching students at Old Campion School in BHopal on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The district collector Avinash Lavania took up the role of teacher posing questions and answering queries of students at a school here on Friday.

The collector, who was visiting the Old Campion School, could not stop himself from entering a classroom and posing questions to students.

Lavania picked up a chalk and solved mathematics questions on the blackboard, as per officials present on the occasion. He even answered the questions the students asked on science, commerce and botany subjects.

Donning the role of a teacher, Lavania wrote questions on the board asking students to solve. The collector was seen answering every question that students asked.

An official present there said, the children were thrilled to find the district collector among them. Lavania also provided many tips to the children of class 12th.

The DM was visiting the school to offer certificates to the Zilla Panchayat elected members who won in recently held panchayat polls.