Bhopal: Kanha tigress Sundari arrives at Van Vihar, to remain under quarantine for 21 days

With the arrival of 'Sundari', now the number of tigers in Van Vihar National Park has increased to 14.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 06:21 PM IST
Upon her arrival at Van Vihar, the tigress Sundari was briefly released into an enclosure where she walked normally and sat over there. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A tigress- Sundari was brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve, Mandla to Van Vihar National Park Bhopal on Thursday under medical supervision.

According to the director, Van Vihar National Park Sundari is being kept in quarantine for 21 days. The next decision will be taken after examination by the experts.

The tigress was tired after a long journey, hence she likes to sit in solitude, said the official. Her health checkup was done by Dr Atul Gupta, a wildlife doctor.

Presently Sundari's age is around 9-10 years. Upon her arrival at Van Vihar, the tigress was briefly released into an enclosure where she walked normally and sat over there.

She is trying to adapt herself to the new environment. With the arrival of Sundari, now the number of tigers in Van Vihar has increased to 14.

