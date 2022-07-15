Bhopal: ‘Green Hub Central India Festival 2022’at Ravindra Bhavan from July 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Green Hub Central India is going to organise a two-day ‘Green Hub Central India Festival 2022’ at Ravindra Bhavan in the city from July 16.

Some shorts films including Bori Mein Lahaina and Hajaro Kamaon by Mukesh Kumar Baiga, ‘Gaj Dhoond Rahe Galiyara,’ by Narender Pardhi and Sahebram,‘Pahadi Korba,’ by Arti Singh, ‘Jan Gan Van,’ by Mahima Maravi, Ravi Kumar Kanav, Rohit Sarvare, Ajay Bhuria, ‘Ek Shiksha Aise Bhi,’by Annu Bagmare and Umariya : film on eco tourism_Madhya Pradesh Ecotourism development Board by Vijay Ramteke, Narinder will be screened under the fest.

Founder of Green Hub Central India Rita Banerjee told Free Press that the Green Hub Festival Central India 2022 will be the first edition for this region, proposed for the second week of July 2022. The first batch of GHCI represents all the four states and diverse tribal groups from Gond, Bhil, Bediya, Pardhi, Baiga, Meena, and Ho, among others.

The festival will showcase the films made by the fellows and the stories from the ground through the partnering organisations including Earth Focus, Ekasth Foundation, The Corbett Foundation, Vishakha, Loktantrashal, Wildlife Conservation Trust etc. It will be interspersed with Keynote speeches and presentations, folk music and dance, and a photography exhibition among others.

The festival will invite eminent personalities from diverse backgrounds in environment conservation, and rural development; indigenous knowledge, filmmakers, researchers, and practitioners. “Over the years we hope to make this festival into a celebrated annual event that brings together different groups and helps leverage the power of youth for positive change towards sustainability,” she said.

She further said that the Green Hub Central India (GHCI) project was initiated in 2021 for rural and tribal youth from 4 states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Green Hub (Central India) is a 10-month fellowship for rural and tribal youth to engage with environment and biodiversity conservation, sustainable farming, nature-linked livelihoods and enterprise, indigenous knowledge, engagement with local governance processes, youth leadership, and other social change aspects through the use of the digital and visual medium, Banerjee added.

