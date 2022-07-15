Bhopal: Free precaution dose for above 18 years starts in city at 75 vaccination centres

COVID-19 Vaccine | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Free COVID-19 precaution doses for all beneficiaries above 18 years started at 75 vaccination centres in Bhopal on Friday, according to district nodal officer Dr Upendra Dubey.

Nonetheless, State wide precaution dose will be administered from July 21. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had clarified in a review meeting on Thursday.

District Nodal Officer Dubey said, “Vaccination centres include all the hospitals like Hamidia Hospital, Sultania Hospital, JP Hospital, Shakir Ali Hospital, AIIMS, BMHRC, Master Lal Hospital, Rasool Ahmed Siddiqui Pulmonary Hospital (Jahangirabad), Kasturba Hospital(BHEL), Government Pt Khushilal Sharma Ayurved Hospital, Government Homeopathy Medical College, all PHCs, CHCs, Sanjeevani Clinics, dispensaries, etc.”.

Dr Dubey further said, “Free precaution dose will be free of cost for all the beneficiaries above 18 years and these facilities will be available for 75 days only.”

Earlier, precaution dose was paid in private hospitals. Only Health Care Workers(HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and 60 plus beneficiaries were administered free of cost. But now the Centre government has taken the decision to administer a free precaution dose under 75 years Azadi Amrit Mahotsav. The free precaution dose is, however, available only for 75 days.