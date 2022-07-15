e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: State logs 159 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 928

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
Coronavirus |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,46,109 on Thursday after the detection of 159 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged 10,746.

The state's positivity rate, of cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 2 per cent.

The recovery count increased by 132 to touch 10,34,435, leaving the state with 928 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,643 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,97,959, he added.

A government release said 12,10,73,776 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 52,579 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,46,109, new cases 159, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,34,435, active cases 928, total tests 2,95,97,959.

