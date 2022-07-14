Bhopal: Teen leaves home after fight with mom, cooks up kidnapping story

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year old girl who was allegedly ‘kidnapped’, had left the house following a squabble with her mother. The girl had cooked up a kidnapping story after she had an argument with her mother over some minor issue. The girl was traced within 2 hours of her ‘kidnapping’, said the Kolar police, on Thursday.

Police station in-charge told the media that on Thursday, the girl's parents approached police claiming that their daughter was allegedly kidnapped. The girl’s father said that his daughter had gone to fetch her younger brother from school when she was allegedly kidnapped. The girl had given him a call saying that she was kidnapped, said police quoting the girl's father.

Police swung into action and three teams were formed to trace the ‘kidnapped’ girl. The technical team managed to locate the girl heading towards Mandideep. The team rushed to the Mandideep bus stand and spotted the girl there alone. On being questioned, the teen told police that she had an argument with her mother and upset over it she left home and cooked up a kidnapping story.