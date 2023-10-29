Indore: 255 Elevators & Escalators To Be Installed In Indore-Bhopal Metro Project

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 255 elevators and escalators will be used in the Bhopal-Indore Metro project. These will be installed by Otis India, which is a subsidiary company of Otis Worldwide Corporation. Sebi Joseph, president, Otis India, said, “We are proud to partner with Madhya Pradesh government in this endeavour and congratulate the Indian government for the large outlay on infrastructure. We are happy to support the government by contributing to the growth of India through robust Make in India initiatives.”

“Otis empowers people to connect and thrive in a smarter and faster world. As a global leader in the manufacturing, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we help more than 2 billion people move every day,” he added.

