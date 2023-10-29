Indore: Ban On Applications Seeking Exemption From Election Duty

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the large number of applications reaching the Collector office seeking exemption from the election duty, the district election office has put a ban on accepting such applications. As per the orders of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T, a ban has been imposed on relief or leave applications of officers and employees related to election duty.

Every day, a large number of applications are being received from officers and employees attached for assembly elections to release them from election work. All office heads have been instructed that exemption or leave applications from election work have been banned with immediate effect. In view of this, instructions have been given that no application should be forwarded after October 27. Toll free number 1950 released for election-related information An effective system has been ensured for redressal of complaints regarding assembly elections.

A toll-free number 1950 operated at the state level is working continuously 24 hours. The complaints received are also being registered on the National Grievance Services Portal. Daily monitoring is being done through contact centres in every district.

The complaints received by the chief electoral officer’s office are also being digitised and resolved within the set time limit. A separate module of the website of the chief electoral officer of the state has been prepared to handle the complaints made by political parties. Through this, the status of resolution of all types of complaints made by all political parties can be seen on the website.

