Indore: Traffic Police Remove Black Films Of More Than Two Dozen Cars

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police launched a special drive against people driving cars with black film on the windscreen. Action has been taken against more than two dozen violators during the action. Police said that the action would be continued against such vehicles.

According to a traffic police officer, the drive against the violators was started at the Star Square. Many vehicles were checked by the police. During the action, 24 cars were found with black films on their windscreen. The officials removed the films on the spot and made challans against the drivers. They were also instructed not to use black films. They were instructed to follow the traffic rules to avoid the challans.

After the model code of conduct came into force, the traffic police have taken action against more than 100 people for using black films.

Traffic police remove 15 wrongly parked buses from Ring road

Traffic management police removed 15 wrongly parked buses from the Ring Road, officials said on Saturday. A fine was also collected from the bus owners for violating traffic rules. On the instruction of additional DCP (traffic) Sushil Kumar Tiwari, a team of inspector Supriya Chowdhary and QRT team of the traffic police took action against the wrongly parked vehicles from the road.

The police team found many buses parked near the road. The officials took action against such vehicles between Musakhedi Square and Pipliyahan and Teen Imli Service Road. These buses were found to be blocking the road and were removed from there. The bus owners were instructed not to park the buses on the road.

