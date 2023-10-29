 Indore: Traffic Police Remove Black Films Of More Than Two Dozen Cars
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Traffic Police Remove Black Films Of More Than Two Dozen Cars

Indore: Traffic Police Remove Black Films Of More Than Two Dozen Cars

They were instructed to follow the traffic rules to avoid the challans.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police launched a special drive against people driving cars with black film on the windscreen. Action has been taken against more than two dozen violators during the action. Police said that the action would be continued against such vehicles.

According to a traffic police officer, the drive against the violators was started at the Star Square. Many vehicles were checked by the police. During the action, 24 cars were found with black films on their windscreen. The officials removed the films on the spot and made challans against the drivers. They were also instructed not to use black films. They were instructed to follow the traffic rules to avoid the challans.

After the model code of conduct came into force, the traffic police have taken action against more than 100 people for using black films. 

Read Also
Indore Shocker: Doctor Caught Slapping Patient At MY Hospital, Video Goes Viral
article-image

Traffic police remove 15 wrongly  parked buses from Ring road 

Traffic management police removed 15 wrongly parked buses from the Ring Road, officials said on Saturday. A fine was also collected from the bus owners for violating traffic rules. On the instruction of additional DCP (traffic) Sushil Kumar Tiwari, a team of inspector Supriya Chowdhary and QRT team of the traffic police took action against the wrongly parked vehicles from the road.

The police team found many buses parked near the road. The officials took action against such vehicles between Musakhedi Square and Pipliyahan and Teen Imli Service Road. These buses were found to be blocking the road and were removed from there. The bus owners were instructed not to park the buses on the road. 

Read Also
Indore: 'Cong To Give MSP In Excess Of Swaminathan Recommendation '
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: BJP Fields Pannalal Shakya From Guna, Mukesh Tandon Gets Ticket From Vidisha

MP Elections 2023: BJP Fields Pannalal Shakya From Guna, Mukesh Tandon Gets Ticket From Vidisha

Indore: Workshop Organised To Enhance Efficiency Of Prosecution Officers

Indore: Workshop Organised To Enhance Efficiency Of Prosecution Officers

Indore: New Chapter Of NRAI Launched In City

Indore: New Chapter Of NRAI Launched In City

Indore: AIBE Application Date Extended To Nov 10

Indore: AIBE Application Date Extended To Nov 10

Indore: 255 Elevators & Escalators To Be Installed In Indore-Bhopal Metro Project

Indore: 255 Elevators & Escalators To Be Installed In Indore-Bhopal Metro Project