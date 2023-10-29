Indore: 'Cong To Give MSP In Excess Of Swaminathan Recommendation '

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and Indore in-charge Charan Singh Sapra announced that the party will give MSP to farmers for their crops which would be more than the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. “We have already mentioned in our manifesto that we will provide MSP of Rs 2,600 per quintal on wheat and will increase it to Rs 3,000. It would be more than the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

Similarly, we will also waive of the electricity charges of farmers who have pumps up to five horse power while bills will be cut to half of those having pumps up to 10 HP,” Sapra said.

The Congress leader also targeted the BJP government in the state, in a press conference on Saturday and said, “Around 20,489 farmers have ended their lives in the 18-year tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They have not spent a single penny in 19 of the 23 schemes run by the Centre in the last six months.

Farmers have been forced to take such drastic steps in the tenure of this government as they are just fooling the farmers in the name of the schemes.” Targeting the BJP for blaming Congress as ‘anti-Ram Mandir’ in Ayodhya, Sapra said that they don’t have any issues to target Congress and this frustration forces them to rake up such religious issues.

“They had made Lord Hanuman the election issue in Karnataka and people had thrown them out of power. We welcome the construction and establishment of Ram Temple in Ayodhya but we are not using it for political gains,” he added.

They are name changers, we are game changers Replying to the query about the BJP’s move to change the name of the country to Bharat, Sapra said, “They are name changers but we are game changers. They want to divert the attention of people from core issues and their failure due to which they raise such issues.”

