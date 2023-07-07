Bhopal Man Posts Doctored Picture Of Sidhi Urination Case To Insult Tricolour On Social Media, Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A social media user as booked for allegedly posting a doctored picture of a Sidhi urination case to insult the National Flag in Bhopal on Friday. The user has been accused of insulting the National Honour. Police have registered a case under sections 153A(1), 465 and 469 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The information was shared by ANI's social media handle which revealed the obscene poster was uploaded by a Twitter handle named 'Shafeeq 2.0.'

Talking about the poster, SHO of Kamla Nagar police station, Bhopal, Anil Bajpai said, "We received a complaint that a person used an image of the Sidhi urination incident and doctored it to insult the Tricolour."

"We have registered an FIR against the person operating the Twitter account Shafeeq 2.O. The case has been registered under sections 153A(1), 465 and 469 and section 67 of the IT Act as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act," he concluded.

