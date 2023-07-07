MP Cops Take Out Procession Of A Molestor In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Maharajpura police had taken out the procession of the accused and took him to the spot in Deendayal Nagar in Gwalior on Thursday where he had allegedly molested the coaching student and robbed her of her mobile. The girl's mobile was thrown in the bushes. The police kept roaming here and there in search of this mobile, but the mobile could not be recovered.

Irked Over Girl's Rejection

Notably, the case of attempt to murder has also been registered against the accused Dinesh Gurjar in Gohad police station of Bhind, in which he was absconding for one and a half year. Some reward has also been declared on Dinesh from Bhind. Apart from this, a crime has also been registered against him in the city's Gola Mandir police station. Police are extracting the case history of the accused.

According to the information, Dinesh Gurjar is accused of proposing to a girl student. When the girl rejected his proposal, he misbehaved with the girl. She was assaulted in front of her friends. Her hand was bitten by her teeth.

Accused Is A History-Sheeter, Has Case Of Murder Attempt

Earlier, the accused youth had committed such indecency with the victim's elder sister in Gola Ka Mandir police station area as well. According to the police, Dinesh Gurjar is also accused of attempted murder. Along with this, many more cases are registered. The latest incident happened with the girl 8 days ago. When the coaching student was sitting in a park with her friends

The youth was arrested by the police on Wednesday and today took him to the spot to recover the girl's mobile.

Maharajpura CSP Ravi Bhadoria said that the accused has been arrested. Police took him into custody and was trying to recover the looted mobile, but it has not been found yet. Search is being done at the place mentioned by the accused. During this, he was questioned about the incident. This incident happened four or five days ago. Police is taking action. The accused has several criminal cases registered against him in the past.