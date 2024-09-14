Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Medical Student Raped By Childhood Buddy; Man Held For Raping & Blackmailing Woman, Jail Inmate Dies In Hospital & More | Representative Image

Medical Student Raped By Childhood Buddy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A medical student pursuing BHMS from a private college in the city was allegedly raped by her school friend for over a year, the Mahila thana police said on Friday. Mahila thana police station TI Shilpa Kaurav said the 23-year-old survivor was friends with a man named Prafull Meena since school. Meena, a native of Narmadapuram, had been pursuing an ITI course from a city college.

The woman alleged that last year, Meena called her on the pretext of going on a joyride, but took her to a hotel and raped her. He promised to marry her and kept on repeating the act. When he recently reneged on his promise, the woman lodged a police complaint. The accused was being searched for. Box-1: Man rapes minor girl A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man residing in her village, the police said. According to the Nazirabad police, the girl was going to fetch water when the accused, Sandeep, took her to his shanty forcibly and raped her. The accused has been booked.

Man Held For Raping, Blackmailing Woman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and blackmailing her. According to the Jahangirabad police, Lalit Shakya, a salesman at a mall in the city, had raped the woman three months ago and also recorded a video of the act. He then began blackmailing her for establishing physical relations, threatening to circulate the video online. The woman then approached the police, who arrested the accused on Friday.

Jail Inmate Dies In Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An inmate of the Bhopal Central Jail, who was admitted to the hospital following deterioration in his health in August, died while undergoing treatment on Thursday night, the Gandhi Nagar police said. Notably, this is the sixth such death of a jail inmate within the past two months. According to the Gandhi Nagar police, Rajendra Pandey, 60, was rushed to Hamidia hospital after his health deteriorated on August 30.

Man Wearing Helmet Robs Laptop Store

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man wearing a helmet entered a laptop store in Zone-1 of MP Nagar a few days ago on the pretext of getting his laptop repaired and made away with a new laptop. The man gave his laptop to a salesman to check it, he made away with a new laptop unit deceitfully, and fled from the store, the police said. A video of the act has also gone viral on social media and one suspect has been detained by the police. MP Nagar police station TI Jai Hind Sharma said the incident took place on September 10. The incident was reported by the store owner, Yashwant Likhitkar, 45, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar.

Gold, Silver Ornaments, Rs 1L Stolen From House

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash were allegedly stolen from a house in Shahjahanabad on Friday. According to the police, the house owner has suspected the involvement of her domestic help as she has been missing after the theft. Shahjahanabad police station TI UPS Chouhan told Free Press that the complainant, Rachna Moolchandani, 45, who resides in Idgah Hills, approached the police on Friday, stating that on Thursday night, she had opened her cupboard and found a diamond ring, a gold chain, a gold necklace and Rs 1 lakh in cash missing. .