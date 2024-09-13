 MP: 17 People Died; More than 600 People Rescued In Gwalior-Chambal Region Amid Flood
It was reported that the Besli river of Murar for the first time has wreaked havoc.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Rescue Team operating in Gwalior-Chambal region | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Water has wreaked havoc in Gwalior-Chambal region for the past two days, resulting in deaths of 17 people. A joint operation was conducted by District Administration, Police, Municipal Corporation and the brave soldiers of Army, NDRF, SDRF and as many as 600 people were rescued.

According to information,  the water in the Besli river started receding around 2pm on Thursday. It was reported that the Besli river of Murar for the first time has wreaked havoc. 

The administration has asked the nearby people to vacate the Parsen village. Despite the warnings, one of the families didn't move from there. When they were trapped in the village from all sides, the SDRF team and SDOP Behat Santosh Patel within 12 hours pulled the family out.

Following this, the rising water of Besli river has turned into a raging mess and water was released in Ramua Dam in the middle of the night resulting in the trapping of  125 houses in more than half a hundred villages. Despite repeated advice from the administration, some people remained in their homes. The result of which was that it put everyone in trouble.

Similarly, five villages of Bijoli were flooded overnight. When the administration got information, SDRF and Army contingent were sent and 12 people were safely evacuated from Birbal Ka Pura of Bilheti village by the SDRF team. 

