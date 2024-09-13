MP: Jabalpur Tehsildar And 6 Others Arrested In ₹4.6 Crore Land Fraud; Fake Will, Forged Records Exposed

representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Tehsildar in Jabalpur has been arrested by Jabalpur police in ₹4.9 crore land fraud case on Thursday.

The Tehsildar Harisingh Dhurve has been arrested by the Jabalpur police, with the help of the Crime Branch, in a major land fraud case involving ₹4.9 crore.

Dhurve, along with Patwari Jogendra Pipri, computer operator Deepa Dubey, Ravi Shankar Chaubey, Ajay Chaubey, Harsh Patel, and Amita Patel, is accused of manipulating land records for personal gain.

The case emerged after a complaint was filed by Collector Deepak Saxena and SDM Adhartal Shivali Singh.

The fraud involves a fake will dated February 14, 1970, which falsely transferred land ownership from Shivcharan Pandey, who has been farming the land for the past 50 years and still occupies it, to Shyam Narayan Chaubey.

Deepa Dubey, the daughter of Shyam Narayan Chaubey and a computer operator at the tehsil office, and Patwari Jogendra Pipri were found to have secured these fraudulent orders from an additional Tehsildar.

According to information, the scheme included registering Shyam Narayan Chaubey's name on the property based on a forged will, and after Chaubey's death, the property was quickly transferred to Deepa Dubey and her brothers and then sold off.

Investigations revealed that the application was submitted with the signature of S. Chaubey, not Shyam Narayan Chaubey. There were also discrepancies in signatures on the application and official documents, and the application lacked required permanent residence details and supporting documents like identity cards or Aadhaar cards.

The police have seized the fraudulent documents and sent them for lab verification. This case underscores the importance of vigilance and transparency in land transactions to prevent such frauds.