These Incidents Crush Millions Of Women's Morale Every Day: Priyanka Gandhi On Assault Of Army Officer In MP

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her grief on the assault of an Army Officer and his friend in Madhya Pradesh and the alleged sexual assault of their female friend, terming the incident "heart-wrenching."

In a post on X, Priyanka said, "The incidents in Madhya Pradesh, where military officials were taken hostage and a woman was gang-raped, and in Uttar Pradesh where a woman's naked body was found on a highway, are heart-wrenching." Highlighting that around 86 women fall victim to rape and brutality every day, the Congress general secretary said that these brutalities crush the morale of millions of women every day.

मध्य प्रदेश में सेना के अधिकारियों को बंधक बनाकर महिला से गैंगरेप एवं उत्तर प्रदेश में हाईवे पर एक महिला का निर्वस्त्र शव मिलने की घटनाएं दिल दहलाने वाली हैं।



देश में हर दिन 86 महिलाएं बलात्कार और बर्बरता का शिकार हो रही हैं। घर से लेकर बाहर तक, सड़क से लेकर दफ्तर तक, महिलाएं… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 12, 2024

"Every day, 86 women in the country fall victim to rape and brutality. From home to the streets, and from roads to offices, women are unsafe everywhere. Not only is half of the country's population insecure, but these brutalities also crush the morale of millions of women every day," she added in the post.

She also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government saying despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "big statements" about women's safety, women across the country are still awaiting serious action to ensure their protection.

"While the Prime Minister makes big statements about women's safety, women across the country are still waiting for serious action to ensure their protection. When will this wait finally end?" she added in the post.

Read Also MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Instructs To Cancel 'Leaves' Of Officers In Wake Of Heavy Rain

Earlier in the day, police arrested two persons in connection with the assault on a young Army officer and his friend in Madhya Pradesh A young Army officer of the Military Headquarters of Warfare (Mhow) Infantry School, along with his friend, was assaulted by 7-8 unknown assailants and one of their two women friends was allegedly sexually assaulted, according to the FIR.

Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal told ANI that 10 police teams conducted investigations and identified six accused. Two of them have been arrested, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining four.

"10 police teams carried out investigations and police identified six named accused. 2 of them have been arrested. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining 4, they will be caught at the earliest," she said.

Read Also MP State Election Commission Successfully Conducts Paperless Voting Process For First Time In...

The Superintendent of Police further said that the incident occurred at the Army firing range in Indore on Wednesday. She also said that the complainant said that their female friend was taken to a corner and they heard her screams, which made them suspect that something untoward had happened to her.

"Police received information yesterday that 4 people visited Army firing range late at night. An incident of two people being thrashed occurred there. The 2 others were told to bring Rs 10 lakhs. The complainant said that their female friend was taken to a corner and then he heard her screams. The complainant suspects that something untoward must have happened to her. A police team reached the spot immediately and upon spotting them, the accused escaped," she said.

The official stated that the women's statements have not yet been recorded. Once recorded, further action will be taken.

Further investigation is underway in the case.