MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Instructs To Cancel 'Leaves' Of Officers In Wake Of Heavy Rain

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted meeting at CM house in wake of heavy rain | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday called an emergency meeting at Samatva Bhawan in the CM House in Bhopal to review the situation of excessive rain and the ongoing rescue work in the state.

Chief Minister Yadav held the meeting and reviewed the situation of the districts through video conferencing in which all divisional commissioners, Inspector General of Police (IG), Commissioner of Police, District Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP) and other officials were present.

In view of the excessive rain and flood-like situation in the state, CM Yadav has instructed to cancel the leaves of the officers until the situation becomes normal.

Leaves of officers cancelled

"Due to the change in the cycle of rain, there is an excessive rainfall occurring in September month than the expected. It is raining continuously in many parts of the state. Following which, we have held a meeting with the District Collectors, SPs and other officials regarding this and have issued instructions that lives should remain normal under any circumstances. Instructions have been given to ensure that people do not face any problems due to floods and other problems," CM Yadav said.

मुख्यमंत्री निवास, भोपाल स्थित समत्व भवन में आज वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से प्रदेश भर में अतिवृष्टि से उत्पन्न परिस्थितियों से निपटने के लिये संचालित रेस्क्यू सहित राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों की विस्तृत समीक्षा की।



सम्बन्धित विभागों को शीर्ष प्राथमिकता और पूर्ण संवेदनशीलता के… pic.twitter.com/wpPQ6WnCH5 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 12, 2024

"I would also like to request the people of the state that we all should stay healthy, safe and take care to avoid any incident in this hour of heavy rain. If any people feel that their house is kutcha or dilapidated, then the district administration is there for you and all the work will be done by the administration for safety. Instructions have been issued in this regard," he added.

He further said, "There is a possibility of similar rain conditions in different districts in the state till 30 September, so the leaves of all the officials have been cancelled. I hope Baba Mahakal keeps everyone healthy in this difficult time. If people have any problem, they must contact the district administration." The CM also said that all concerned departments have been instructed to carry out rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

Rescue Department to conduct operations, if needed

"The concerned departments have been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing with top priority and full sensitivity. Our rescue teams are working day and night so that help can reach the affected people on time. The district administration should work promptly in the districts for which alerts have been issued and ensure that there is no loss of life. Our government is committed to saving the people of the state," the CM posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also said that a relief amount would be provided in case of loss of life and animal loss due to the excessive rainfall. CM directed the collectors to immediately provide the relief amount of Rs 4 Lakh to the family in case of loss of human life.

He also said immediate arrangements should be made to airlift people trapped in flooded areas with the help of helicopters. Old dilapidated buildings should be identified and protective arrangements should be made and if necessary, the residents should be shifted to a safe place.