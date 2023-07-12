Bhopal: Capacity Building Policy Gets Cabinet Approval

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet has approved the Madhya Pradesh Capacity Building Policy 2023 on Wednesday. It has been prepared on the basis of advises taken from member of Capacity Building Commission and incorporating the concept and specialties of Mission Karmayogi implemented by Central government.

Under the policy, a new budget ‘Mission Karmayogi’ will be created through the one percent budget of every department and budget available in the salary head. Besides, Rs 10 crore of Administration Academy will also be added to the budget of Mission Karmayogi budget.

In the wake of use of technology in government works, changes in different laws and recruitment format of government servants, a need for the new training policy was being felt. The current training policy of the state government is almost 22 years old. In preparation of the new training policy, the Director General of Administration Academy has taken the advice from retired and experienced administrative advisors.

Cabinet had also approved the policy for collection of consumer charges by women self-help groups. The Cabinet took this decision to make women self-help groups more efficient and to ensure participation in user fee (toll) collection.

Panchayat Prez, Honorarium

The Cabinet decided to increase the honorarium of the president and vice-president of the district and district panchayats.

The honorarium and vehicle allowance of the district panchayat president will be increased to Rs 1 lakh monthly (honorarium of Rs 35 000 and vehicle allowance of Rs 65 000). Likewise, monthly honorarium and vehicle allowance of the vice president of district panchayat will be increased to Rs 42000.

The honorarium of Janpad panchayat president has been increased to 19,500 monthly and honorarium of Janpad Panchayat Vice Panchayat has been increased to Rs 13,500 (monthly). The maximum annual honorarium of Panch, Sarpanch has been increased to Rs 1800.

Eight New Colleges

Cabinet approved the establishment of 8 new colleges, new faculty in 2 colleges and starting postgraduate/undergraduate subjects in 3 colleges in the state. Total expenditure of more than Rs 122.

65 crore has been approved in this regard. New government colleges will be established at Khalwa in Khandwa district, Phanda in Bhopal, Bansagar in Shahdol, Baroda in Sheopur Kalan, Mandwas in Sidhi, Betma in Indore, Hanumana in Rewa and Hatta in Balaghat.