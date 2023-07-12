Bhopal: Delivery Boy Crushed To Death In Piplani, Accused Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly-driven truck crushed a man to death in Piplani on Tuesday night, the police said. The police have registered a case against errant truck driver. Victim’s body has been handed over to his family after the post-mortem.
Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Nair said that the man who died in the accident was Rinku Meena (21), a native of Kurawar town. After completing graduation, he came to Bhopal last year in search for a job.
His kin told the police that he started working as a food delivery boy for Zomato recently.
His father Vishnu Meena told the police that he spoke to his son on Tuesday evening. On Tuesday night at 12 about O clock, he went to deliver food and was passing through Piplani, where a truck coming from behind rammed into his bike and ran over him. He died on the spot.
SHO Nair said that search was on for the accused truck driver.
