Indore: DAVV Professor Brings Her Dog To College, 'Bacho Ne Kya Bigalda'.... Asks NSUI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre protest, NSUI activists on Wednesday, pasted posters of HRDC director Prof Namrata Sharma and her German shepherd dog on the walls of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalayaa day after she reportedly brought her canine to the university department.

The poster captioned “Madam Betu (name of the dog) tumko pyara hai, lekin bachono ne kya begada hai” has been put up by NSUI leader Yash Yadav and his supporters.

Sharing a video wherein Sharma was seen stopping a student from making video of her dog apparently on the campus of Human Resource Development Centre, Yash claimed she brought the canine to the centre to terrify students of university teaching departments.

Read Also 6 Best Spots In Indore To Enjoy Bowl-Licking Maggi

He also claimed that she let loose the dog to bite students.

Yash alleged that two daily wage employees of the university have also been deployed to take care of the dog.

The NSUI leader also claimed that they had informed vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain about this but she did not take any action against her as the HRDC director is her close confidant.

“No comments,” Sharma said, adding, “people know half the truth.”