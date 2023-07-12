No Liquor Ban In State: MP Minister

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no plan to ban liquor. We will motivate people to stop consuming alcohol. This was the reply submitted by state commercial tax minister Jagdish Devda in response to a question put up by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari in Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

The ban will be effective only when people will follow total abstinence from liquor, Devda said. The MLA had asked the question about liquor ban in the state.

In his reply, Devda stated that ban on liquor would boost sale of illicit liquor, spurious liquor and narcotics drugs. “Thus, more people will be drawn to drugs, smuggling and illegal businesses. This will cause loss to state exchequer,” Devda added.

According to minister, breath analysers have been given to traffic police and slogan, drinking liquor is injurious to health, is printed on label of bottles.