MP: Two Held For Duping Shopkeeper in Sendhwa

Representative Image | FPJ

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were arrested on Tuesday for duping a furniture shopkeeper of Rs 4.5 lakh. Complainant Rajendra Chouhan of Lakhan Nagar lodged a complaint with Sendhwa police station on April 20, 2023.

He claimed that Heena Khan and Anita Wagh arrived in his furniture shop in November, 2022. After introducing themselves as from an NGO, they bought wooden bed, almirah and dressing table for distribution among poor girl in marriage under the governmental scheme.

They promised payment after delivery. Chouhan never received the payment. A case was later registered under sections 406, 34 of the IPC. Taking cognizance, SP Puneet Gehlot instructed station in-charge Rajesh Yadav to form a team.

Acting on a tip-off the team arrested Heena Khan from Dharangaon (Maharashtra) and Anita Wagh from Sendhwa. During interrogation, both allegedly accepted to commit the crime. Team has recovered furniture worth Rs 2 lakh from them.

