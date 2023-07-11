MP: Railways To Construct Boundary Wall On Both Side Of Tracks In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam rail division will construct boundary wall on both sides of railway track between Godhra and Nagda section of Mumbai-Delhi trunk route in Ratlam rail division for protection and safety of important railway track which is part of Mumbai-Delhi route.

According to information, Rs.51 crore would be spent on the boundary wall on both sides of 86-km-long railway track between Godhra and Nagda section of Ratlam rail division.

Authorities claimed that track side boundary wall would prevent animal movement on tracks thus ensuring smooth movement of trains at higher speed. Construction of 31-km-long boundary wall had been completed and rest was in progress.

Indian Railways plans to run trains on important Mumbai-Delhi rail route by the end of the current year. Railway authorities claimed that with the construction of the boundary wall both sides on the Godhra-Nagda section part of Mumbai-Delhi train route, the movement of the trains would become safer.