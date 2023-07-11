 MP: Railways To Construct Boundary Wall On Both Side Of Tracks In Ratlam
According to information, Rs.51 crore would be spent on the boundary wall on both sides of 86-km-long railway track between Godhra and Nagda section of Ratlam rail division.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam rail division will construct boundary wall on both sides of railway track between Godhra and Nagda section of Mumbai-Delhi trunk route in Ratlam rail division for protection and safety of important railway track which is part of Mumbai-Delhi route.

Authorities claimed that track side boundary wall would prevent animal movement on tracks thus ensuring smooth movement of trains at higher speed. Construction of 31-km-long boundary wall had been completed and rest was in progress.

Indian Railways plans to run trains on important Mumbai-Delhi rail route by the end of the current year. Railway authorities claimed that with the construction of the boundary wall both sides on the Godhra-Nagda section part of Mumbai-Delhi train route, the movement of the trains would become safer.

