MP: Four Booked For Dowry Harassment On Woman’s Plaint In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police registered a dowry harassment case against husband and in-laws of a woman on Monday.

RadhaJat of Jabra village had filed a complaint against her husband Dharmendra Jat of Piploda village, father in-law Kailash Jat, mother in-law Rajubai and sister-in-law Santosh Bai.

In her complaint, she said that the couple got married three years back. Since her parents did not give a motorcycle and AC in dowry, they continued to torture her.

The complainant tried to convince her in-laws that financial condition of her parents was not good but in vain. However, persistent demand for money and various material gains continued.

Unable to cope with mental harassment, she went back to her maternal house. Her husband and in-laws thrashed her for dowry. The victim’s husband and in-laws also allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t fulfill their demands.

She urged the police to take legal action against her husband and his family. Acting on her complaint, police registered a case and initiated action against accused.