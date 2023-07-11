 MP: Four Booked For Dowry Harassment On Woman’s Plaint In Badnawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Four Booked For Dowry Harassment On Woman’s Plaint In Badnawar

MP: Four Booked For Dowry Harassment On Woman’s Plaint In Badnawar

RadhaJat of Jabra village had filed a complaint against her husband Dharmendra Jat of Piploda village.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police registered a dowry harassment case against husband and in-laws of a woman on Monday.

RadhaJat of Jabra village had filed a complaint against her husband Dharmendra Jat of Piploda village, father in-law Kailash Jat, mother in-law Rajubai and sister-in-law Santosh Bai.

In her complaint, she said that the couple got married three years back. Since her parents did not give a motorcycle and AC in dowry, they continued to torture her.

Read Also
Indore: Traffic Cop Gifts Watch To Boy
article-image

The complainant tried to convince her in-laws that financial condition of her parents was not good but in vain. However, persistent demand for money and various material gains continued.

Unable to cope with mental harassment, she went back to her maternal house. Her husband and in-laws thrashed her for dowry. The victim’s husband and in-laws also allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t fulfill their demands.

She urged the police to take legal action against her husband and his family. Acting on her complaint, police registered a case and initiated action against accused.

Read Also
MP: New Entry Chalked Out At Ujjain's Mahakal To Accommodate Sawan Rush
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Delegation Seeks Repair Of Road, Submits Memorandum In Sardarpur

MP: Delegation Seeks Repair Of Road, Submits Memorandum In Sardarpur

MP: Divyang Tribal Woman Gets Her Land Back, Courtesy Collector

MP: Divyang Tribal Woman Gets Her Land Back, Courtesy Collector

MP: Railways To Construct Boundary Wall On Both Side Of Tracks In Ratlam

MP: Railways To Construct Boundary Wall On Both Side Of Tracks In Ratlam

Money To Be Used For Children’s Education, Insurance: Dhar Beneficiaries

Money To Be Used For Children’s Education, Insurance: Dhar Beneficiaries

Ladli Behna Yojna: Over 3 K Women Get Second Installment Of Scheme

Ladli Behna Yojna: Over 3 K Women Get Second Installment Of Scheme