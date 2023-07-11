 Indore: Traffic Cop Gifts Watch To Boy
Indore: Traffic Cop Gifts Watch To Boy

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of traffic cop Ranjeet Singh, known for his dancing moves, went viral on social media where he is shown giving his watch to a boy who refused to sit on his father’s bike if the latter did not wear a helmet.

Ranjeet said that on Monday he went to a school where he met the boy and he was so impressed by his words that he took out his watch and gave it to the child.

