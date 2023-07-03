Indore: Program On Traffic Rules, Drug Awareness Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): St. Peter's Higher Secondary School, in partnership with the Vatsalya Educational Group, recently organised a programme on traffic rules and drug awareness.

Led by DCP (Traffic), Manish Kumar Aggarwal the programme aimed to educate and empower students about traffic regulations, emphasising the enduring impact of early education. DCP Aggarwal urged the students to not only adhere to traffic rules themselves but also motivate their parents and guardians to do the same.

The event saw the presence of additional DCP Anil Kumar Patidar, ASP Hemlata Agarwal from the Narcotics Department, president of Karmaveer Swami Vivekananda Trust Prakash Manawat, and international comic poet Rajeev Sharma.

Students and teachers actively participated, displaying enthusiasm in spreading awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of leading drug-free lives.

Students who excelled in their 10th and 12th-grade examinations were honoured at the programme by the chief guest.